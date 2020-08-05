WH Smith is planning to cut up to 1,500 jobs as bosses said its recovery from the Covid-19 lockdown has been “slow”.
The retailer said it is starting to consult with staff over plans that could see as many as 1,500 of them losing their roles.
The company currently has three stores in York - at York Station, another in Coney Street and one at Monks Cross.
Chief Executive Carl Cowling said it needed to reduce costs as its shops in airports and train stations are hit by lower passengers numbers and its high street stores suffer from low footfall.
It added that just over half of its UK travel shops have reopened and that 246 of its largest sites are trading again.
Revenue was 57 per cent lower last month compared to July 2019,.