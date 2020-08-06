AN ANNUAL festival has hailed its first virtual event as a success - with more than 10,000 people from over 60 countries joining in the fun.

Harrogate International Festival (HIF) bosses said the virtual event was “magnificent”, with a packed line-up of free arts events.

The HIF Weekender adapted to an online format in light of Covid-19, which allowed the festival to go global, with attendees from the UK, USA, Canada, France, Australia, Germany, Ireland, Turkey, Brazil, Japan, South Korea and beyond.

Sharon Canavar, CE of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “While we were hugely disappointed not to have been able to hold the festival in its usual live format, we are thrilled that a truly global audience was able to experience the festival’s unique offering.

“We are incredibly proud to have brought the HIF Weekender to the widest audience ever, making it free for all to enjoy while continuing to pay all artists and authors involved.

“We would like to thank all those who made the virtual HIF Weekender such a success.”

Opening with the winner announcement for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year Award, the festival - which ran from July 23-26, kicked off with a ceremony coinciding with what would have been the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival.

The digital line-up featured performances and interviews with internationally acclaimed classical and jazz musicians, best-selling authors and innovative thinkers, in addition to newly commissioned work, and the highly anticipated world premiere of Eclipse.

On Saturday, the “queen of crime” herself Val McDermid, was joined by this year’s breakthrough talent in crime writing on the New Blood Panel.

Since 1966, Harrogate International Festivals has created cultural experiences across Harrogate and the region, dedicated to its charitable purpose of ensuring as many people as possible have access to the arts. This year’s virtual event can also be purchased on a CD for those who were unable to connect on the day.