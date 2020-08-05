A MAN who spent 106 days in critical care at York Hospital after contracting coronavirus has recovered enough to be moved to another ward.
A video of the man, named only as Ian, being transferred from critical care has been tweeted, with his permission, by a member of staff at the hospital.
Staff lined the corridors to applaud the man.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust tweeted: "An incredible team effort! 106 days on critical care and now Ian is heading to a ward to continue his recovery."
After 106 days on critical care @YorkTeachingNHS Ian is transferred to the ward. He’ll be missed by the whole team and we wish him the very best. Video posted with patient consent . #COVID19 #rehablegend @OliveyJenny @jill_wilford @PriestleyGeorge @jill_bradley_ pic.twitter.com/5mylQWa0DP— Annabel (@bellaICU) August 4, 2020
