A MAN who spent 106 days in critical care at York Hospital after contracting coronavirus has recovered enough to be moved to another ward.

A video of the man, named only as Ian, being transferred from critical care has been tweeted, with his permission, by a member of staff at the hospital.

Staff lined the corridors to applaud the man.

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust tweeted: "An incredible team effort! 106 days on critical care and now Ian is heading to a ward to continue his recovery."