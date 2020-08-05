TRAFFIC was flowing freely again today on York's Bishy Road after barriers were removed last night by council workmen.
The partial closure of Bishopthorpe Road near the parade of shops has been lifted by City of York Council after it led to increased congestion on other streets used as a diversionary route, notably Nunnery Lane.
Some drivers were also guilty of 'rat-running' through local residential streets to avoid delays at the Nunnery Lane/Blossom Street traffic lights on the officiial diversion.
The road was closed to outbound traffic during the worst of the pandemic so as to provide more space for pedestrians near the shops and make it easier for them to socially distance.
