THE development of a new school for the Selby area has taken a major step forward with the naming of an academy sponsor for the project.

The Department for Education has chosen the Wellspring Academy Trust as the sponsor to take on the school, which will meet a long-standing need of families in the area with children with special educational needs and disabilities.

The opening of the school has been widely supported locally and is an important part of the strategic plan for SEND provision of North Yorkshire County Council, which made the successful bid for a free school to Government.

At present, there is no school like this in Selby, which means children and young people from the area who need special education have to travel to another part of North Yorkshire or out of the county.

County Councillor Patrick Mulligan, executive member for education and skills, said: “Supporting children and young people with educational needs and disabilities is among the most important jobs we do and we are ambitious to continue to develop high quality.

“We are very pleased that our bid for Selby was approved by the Government and that we now have a chosen sponsor.

“At present, some children and young people from the area have to travel significant distances to their special schools. A new school will enable them to be educated in their community and with their friends, which will support their social and emotional wellbeing.

“It will reduce travelling time and, therefore, the time children spend away from their home and community. There will also be greater opportunity to have health needs met locally, to be part of community events and developments and to prepare for adulthood in their own area.

“For parents and carers, there will be more opportunity to develop relationships with the school and improved choice in provision for young people with education, health and care plans.”

The proposed school will cater for up to 100 pupils aged three to 19, and the Government expects that the school will open after September 2022.

Mark Wilson, CEO of Wellspring Academy Trust, said: “Creating new schools from scratch is no small task but the team at Wellspring has an excellent track record.

“Having the opportunity to develop a purpose-built school specifically designed to support the particular needs of the pupils is great for Wellspring and will be fantastic for the children and their families.”

Work with the Department of Education in respect of the site and the building is developing but is in the early stages. The planning authority for the school will be Selby District Council. A planning application for the school will be submitted by a consultant, but the date for this is yet to be determined.