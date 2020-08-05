PROPERTY website Zoopla has compiled a list of the top ten most expensive homes in York currently up for sale.
The priciest home currently for sale in the city would set you back a cool £1.5 million.
To find out the five most expensive streets in York, according to Zoopla, click here
The 10 most expensive properties for sale in York (all pictures sourced from Zoopla):
1. Five bed detached house - St. Martins Lane, York YO1. Guide price: £1,500,000
https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53907251?search_identifier=ae362efd0a000a27c47d96aafe6ac0c9
2. Five bed detached house - Hobgate, York, YO24. Offers over £1,300,000
https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/55579339?search_identifier=ae362efd0a000a27c47d96aafe6ac0c9
3. Five bed detached - Clifton, York YO30. Guide price: £1,295,000
https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/55542372?search_identifier=ae362efd0a000a27c47d96aafe6ac0c9
4. Four bed detached house - Esplanade Mews, Peckitt Street, York YO1. Guide price: £1,200,000
https://www.zoopla.co.uk/new-homes/details/53258732?search_identifier=ae362efd0a000a27c47d96aafe6ac0c9
5. 13 bed detached house - Heslington Road, York YO10: £1,000,000
https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/54380999?search_identifier=ae362efd0a000a27c47d96aafe6ac0c9
6. Five bed terraced house - St. Saviourgate, York YO1: £995,000
https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/54890632?search_identifier=ae362efd0a000a27c47d96aafe6ac0c9
7. Three bed detached house - Peckitt Street, York YO1. Guide price: £995,000
https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52662133?search_identifier=ae362efd0a000a27c47d96aafe6ac0c9
8. Five bed detached house - Station Road, Haxby, York YO32. Offers in region of £975,000
https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/55398892?search_identifier=ae362efd0a000a27c47d96aafe6ac0c9
9. Eight bed terraced house - The Old School, Front Street, Acomb, York YO24: £950,000
https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/55399111?search_identifier=ae362efd0a000a27c47d96aafe6ac0c9
10. Five bed detached house - Plot 12, Mount Vale Gardens, York YO24: £944,950
https://www.zoopla.co.uk/new-homes/details/55103272?search_identifier=ae362efd0a000a27c47d96aafe6ac0c9
Comments are closed on this article.