FIVE people have been arrested and four properties searched during a probe into a spate of burglaries and auto crimes in the Selby district.

North Yorkshire Police said a team of 25 officers and police community support officers took part in a day of action.

Three men aged 22, 19 and 18, and two boys aged 14 and 15 years-old were arrested and interviewed in connection with the offences, said a spokesman,

"The three men have been released under investigation and the two boys have been placed on conditional bail," he said.

He revealed that the arrests followed three car key ‘2 in 1’ burglaries in the area – one on Selby’s Brook Street on July 19, in which a Vauxhall Astra was stolen, one in Acorn Close in Barlby on July 24 in which a BMW was stolen and a third in Mirkhill Road in Selby, in the early hours of Monday morning,in which a Toyota was stolen.

"Both the Astra and Toyota have been recovered locally but the BMW has not been recovered to date," he said.

"There was also a further incident on Selby’s Flaxley Court in the early hours of July 30 where an attempt was made to steal an Audi parked outside an address.

"Vans and cars have also recently been targeted in Ousegate and John Street between July 22 and 24 where cash and various tools have been stolen.

"An attempted burglary also took place at Herbert Brown’s in Gowthorpe between July 26 and 27 where offenders climbed onto a roof, removed a skylight and attempted to cut the metal bars to gain entry. Offenders fled the scene after the alarm was activated."

Anyone with information that could assist should email David.Pegg@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, phone101 or calls Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting ref number 12200126372