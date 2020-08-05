A SHAKE-up of parking arrangements in York could see changes to resident permit discounts, new parking passes created for tourists staying at Air Bnbs and a permit created for builders working on home renovations.

A report detailing changes to residents parking permits says City of York Council will move to a virtual system for most Respark passes in December.

But there will also be changes to the visitor permits residents can buy - with the discount for visitor permits for over 60s pushed back so that the discount applies from the later state pension age. And the discount for people on Universal Credit to buy visitor permits would also rise.

Visitor permits cost £1.25 each but are 30p with a discount. The increase is expected to affect more than 300 residents.

Low emissions car owners would still get a cheaper household permit and more polluting vehicle owners will still be charged more money - but the discount for shorter cars that take up less space on streets will be scrapped.

Fewer signs could be installed on streets with residents' parking - and the council may move to creating larger zones across the city rather than rolling them out on a street by street basis.

The number of Respark permits allowed per household will also be reduced - from a maximum of four to three permits for homes with no off street parking.

And the cost of second and third household permits will change - it will be cheaper for low emissions vehicles and pricier for more polluting ones.

Two new types of parking permit are also planned. A builders' daily parking permit would be used help homeowners during renovation work. And a paying guest permit would be created for tourists staying in Air Bnbs or holiday lets - following a consultation on the plans.

A second phase of the parking project in 2021 will see monthly permit payments launched.

A report for a council meeting next week says: "This new system will enable a more customer focused, efficient approach to parking and parking management, drive through innovation, promote the Positive Parking agenda and reduce the City and the service’s carbon footprint.

"Given the move to develop an online self-service system for parking customers covering parking permits and penalty charge notices there will be a cultural shift that most customers will welcome but may disadvantage those without their own IT facilities or skills leading to digital exclusion."

York Explore will help people struggling to use the new system.

The report will be discussed at a council meeting on Tuesday.