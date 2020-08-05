YORKSHIRE firm Twisted Automotive has announced a new financial investment to recruit more technicians.
The company, based in Thirsk, specialises in Landrover Defenders, and its announcement follows a period of continued growth for the business, including expansion into North America and the Middle East, and a new showroom at Silverstone.
It comes as demand for the firm’s Twisted EV model continues to soar.
Twisted founder Charles Fawcett wants to add up to six new technicians to his team, doubling capacity with his one man-one vehicle approach. And he is hoping to incentivise top talent to join the business by offering pay rates significantly higher than the industry standard.
The newly recruited full-time technicians will be paid £25 per hour.
