A YORK-based organic skincare brand - owned by a mother and daughter - has launched an online clinic to innovate during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarah Thomas and Karen Horsley have launched the online Skin Clinic, where customers are invited to learn more about their skin, and what their skin needs.

Participants can answer a few questions in the virtual Skin Consultancy to receive a breakdown of their skin type along with guidance on which products will benefit.

Alternatively they can even speak to Sarah Thomas directly with the exciting “Ask Sarah” feature. Visitors to the Skin Clinic can send videos directly to the founder of the brand showing Sarah any specific areas of concern and they will receive a video response, with bespoke advice and guidance.

Clockface Beauty was created by Karen and Sarah in 2018. Founded in York and produced in Wetherby, the products - organic and vegan, but also waterless - are shipped all over the world.

The duo said coronavirus had a devastating effect on the business as they had to temporarily close their online store to prioritise the safety of their team, but now they are back open and hope the online Skin Clinic can be a new profitable business venture.

Sarah said: “I’m so excited to see the Skin Clinic come to life and see how customers can engage with Clockface Beauty in such a new way.

“Our brand is so much about transforming and healing skin, and with the Skin Clinic, we can really guide our customers along their journey to make sure we make the impact that they need.

“The fact that I can be “face to face” with my customers and help them pick the right products is such a game-changer for them and us.”

The Clockface Beauty Skin Clinic launched on August 1 on the Clockface Beauty website.

It can be visited at https://clockfacebeauty.com/