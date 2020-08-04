CAPTAIN Sir Tom Moore said it was “truly a great honour” to be made honorary colonel of a Harrogate-based Army training college as he visited the military establishment as part of his new role.

The 100-year-old Second World War veteran told junior soldiers to take full advantage of the “outstanding” Army Foundation College in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, as he was shown around the facility on Monday.

Sir Tom raised almost £33 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden in the village of Marston in Bedfordshire before he turned 100 in April.

He was appointed honorary colonel for the college to mark his milestone birthday.

During his visit to the college on Monday, he said he was “absolutely speechless” to be made honorary colonel.

He said: “To go up in so many ranks so quickly, I’m really delighted with that and I know it’s only an honorary one but really I’m absolutely thrilled with the fact that the honour has been placed on me.

“It really is truly a great honour.”

Sir Tom described the college as a “marvellous place” and said he did not know whether he would have been capable of going through the training.

“I never anticipated some time ago that I would get the opportunity or the privilege of coming here and I never knew that it’s such an outstanding operation,” he said.

“I’ve never seen so many opportunities for young people as there is here.”

Sir Tom said he would advise the junior soldiers at the college to try to be the best they could be.

“When I was conscripted, one of the things I did when I joined the Army, I looked round to see all the other people and thought ‘I’m going to be the best’.

“Without climbing over anyone’s shoulders, just quietly get on and do your best and be your best.”

Sir Tom had set out to raise £1,000 from his lockdown charity challenge but his efforts struck a chord with national feeling and donations flooded in.

He was knighted by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in July.