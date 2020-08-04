UP to 27 per cent of tourism roles in York are at risk of redundancy, according to the latest study by the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The centre said research shows that York and North Yorkshire are among the most exposed areas in the region - and the country - to tourism job losses.

It added: “Of the 10 most-at-risk local authorities in our region, seven are in North Yorkshire or York, and all are areas where the local economy relies heavily on tourism.”

York has already seen swathes of shops close following the lockdown measures implemented in March.

And the TUC added that it is calling on the national government to fully fund local councils’ contributions to Welcome to Yorkshire, in order to rescue the region’s tourism, culture and hospitality industries.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities at City of York Council, said: “We have continued to closely work with businesses and organisations, such as Make it York, Visit York and York BID to support our local business community and create a new Tourism Campaign, designed to encourage residents and visitors to enjoy the many unique experiences the city has to offer.

“For York council to contribute additional resources to Welcome to Yorkshire, through business rates pool or council funds, we will need to understand how the proposed investment would directly benefit York and its residents and businesses, alongside Visit York. We welcome further constructive dialogue on this proposal with residents, city partners and Welcome to Yorkshire. Should additional council funding be required this decision would need be taken to a public council meeting after detailed examination of the costs and benefits.”