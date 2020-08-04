VULNERABLE individuals who still need support throughout the coronavirus pandemic can do by contacting the county council.
Guidance around shielding changed on August 1 and people are now able to visit shops by following social distancing rather than full shielding measures and can return to work.
However, North Yorkshire County Council said the community support organisations - set up during the lockdown - will continue to help anyone who needs.
Many people have relied on the help of community support organisations and the army of willing volunteers and we want to reassure anyone who needs that support now or in the future that we are here to help.
Gary Fielding, Corporate Director of Strategic Resources, said
“In communities in North Yorkshire throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve tried to make sure that no-one falls by the wayside or slips through the cracks, and rest assured this will continue despite the change in government advice.”
Anyone who needs help can contact the service on 01609 780780 seven days a week.