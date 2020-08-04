A MAN suffered facial injuries during a disturbance in a North Yorkshire residential street.
Police were called to Runswick Avenue in Whitby at about 12.30am on Friday.
Officers found a man in his 50s with injuries to his face that required hospital treatment, including stitches, North Yorkshire Police said.
The force confirmed that a woman in her 40s was arrested in connection with the incident and released on conditional police bail, to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist the investigation to contact them.
Anyone with any information is asked to phone 101, selection option two and ask for Scarborough CID, or email Nicholas.Burton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200130753.
