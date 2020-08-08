Have you ever wondered which celebrities grew up near your area?
North and East Yorkshire is home to a surprising amount of celebrities- one of which is Dame Judi Dench.
Here are five celebrities that hail from North and East Yorkshire- some of them might surprise you.
Dame Judi Dench
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
This Hollywood A-lister was born in Heworth, York.
She has starred in films such as Skyfall, Cats (2019), and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, just to name a few.
Mark Addy
We remember King Robert Baratheon for today's #BeautifulDeath: https://t.co/j9fQeYbOLe #YouWinorYouDie #GameOfThrones— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 13, 2014
(Credit: Twitter/ @GameOfThrones)
Born in Tang Hall, York, Mark Addy has starred in several big movies and TV shows.
Most notable, he starred as Robert Baratheon in Game of Thrones, and worked alongside Heath Ledger in A Knight’s Tale.
Joanne Froggatt
This time last week #tbt
(Credit: Instagram/jofroggatt)
Joanne is from Littlebeck in North Yorkshire.
She is best known for her roles in TV shows Downton Abbey, Dark Angel and Liar.
Jimi Mistry
🎄Coastal Xmas🎄 pic.twitter.com/mrEZ8llmcc— Jimi Mistry (@JimiMistry) December 23, 2019
Jimi with his wife, Flavia Cacace (Photo: Twitter/@JimiMistry)
Jimi is from Scarborough in North Yorkshire and you might recognise him as Tariq Khan from the cult classic movie, East is East.
Jimi has also gone on to star in movies such as Blood Diamond (2006), RocknRolla and 2012.
From 2013-15, he also starred as Kal Nazir in Coronation Street.
Jimi went on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010, where he met his wife, Falvia Cacace.
Danny Worsnop
Ruff and tuff and buff and stuff See you at 10PM tonight, twitch! Five hours and counting, phuckers!
(Instagram/dannyworsnop)
The lead singer of rock band Asking Alexandria and We are Harlot was born in Beverley, East Lancashire- he moved to the USA in 2009.
Asking Alexandria was formed in 2006 and the band still tour and perform at venues around the world.