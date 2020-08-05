HAND sanitiser stations could be installed at the base of Clifford's Tower - as English Heritage has asked the council for extra space to provide coronavirus public health measures.
City of York Council has agreed to handing over land at the bottom of the stairs until March 31 in order to help with social distancing guidelines at the attraction.
Clifford's Tower has now reopened to visitors - but a ticket must be booked in advance, even for English Heritage members.
Limits on visitor numbers at the tower have also been introduced. And the charity says extra steps have been put in place to ensure visitors' safety, so visiting may feel different.
Fresh plans for works at Clifford’s Tower - including the installation of internal walkways and a roof deck – were approved in June.
The new proposals will see the stairs to the tower adapted – with extra handrails and three resting places. At the base of the stairs a paved public area will be created.