TWO people have been taken to hospital after an explosion at a roadside cafe in North Yorkshire.
Emergency services, including police and fire and ambulance crews, were called to the incident on a layby on the A59 near Skipton at around 6.15am this morning (Tuesday).
The road was closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident and to protect members of the public.
Fire crews isolated the power and gas supply. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”
Martyn Hughes, a watch manager with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted:
All 3 emergency services dealt with a gas explosion on the #A59 just outside of Skipton. We have now left the scene however investigations continue. https://t.co/OKFbdwFVDt pic.twitter.com/ZzFramo1Sb— Martyn Hughes NYFRS (@NYFRS_WM) August 4, 2020
