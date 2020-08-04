A CAR crashed on a roundabout in York before the occupants allegedly left the scene.
North Yorkshire Police said the single vehicle collision involved a black Audi A3, which was seen crashing on the A1237 Askham Lane roundabout in York at around 10.05pm on Sunday.
The occupants of the vehicle then left the scene on foot, the force added.
It is appealing for witnesses and information after the collision.
The force is asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, it is appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle driving down Askham Lane before the collision.
Officers would also like to speak to a member of the public walking a dog who spoke to officers at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200132724 when passing on information.
