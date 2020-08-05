BREXIT has been put on the back burner since coronavirus started, but it has not disappeared.

A key date, passed at the end of June, will mean that the transition period will not go beyond December 31, 2020.

This means that we either have a deal with Europe or we exit the transition period on WTO terms.

What does this mean for the immigration system as, for the first time in decades, the EEA and Swiss EEA nationals will be subject to the same immigration controls as non-EEA nationals?

Well, let’s have a look in more detail since the Government announced more details of the proposals to take place.

The biggest change will be that there will no longer be free movement for EU citizens who want to live and work in the UK. Instead, they will have to apply for a visa to work.

To be eligible for a visa, 70 points are needed.

However, there will be separate routes for students, recent graduates as well as dependant family members staying in the UK without a job offer.

The point system and how it works:

• 10 points for speaking English

• 20 points for having a job offer from an approved employer who has a UK Home Office Sponsor Licence.

• 20 points for a job at an appropriate skill level

• 20 points for the minimum salary threshold, at present, £25,600

The salary points can be traded with points if the job role is within the shortage occupation list or is a Phd level job. This is so that the system is flexible.

The above is, of course, subject to change by the Government and we are keeping a close eye on this.

