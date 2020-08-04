A PUB in York has recently installed new artwork, produced by an international artist, to give a “positive,” feel after the lockdown.

The Cross Keys is located in Dunnington, around five miles from York centre.

The pub has recently had a new artwork installation in the car park, created by international artist, Harriet Wood, also known as ‘Hazard’.

Nick Thomason, of The Cross Keys, said: “We have had this done as we love wildlife and to put a positive feel after lockdown.

“Hopefully this will make people smile.”

The artist has previously painted in other locations around York, including on the wall of the Evil Eye lounge, at St Aelred’s School and at The Nook in Castlegate.

Her work has also taken her around the world, including painting on the 3 World Trade Centre in New York, USA. She has worked on a a crowd funded a community project in Arizona on the Mexican border, which resulted in her painting a huge warehouse in the middle of the Sonoran Desert.

After two years in Barcelona, Harriet is now based in Bristol, UK. Her portfolio includes many female portraits and detailed floral pieces, amongst other creatures.

As well as this, Harriet has been recognised The Guardian’s top five female graffiti artists in the UK, followed by the top 25 female street artists by The Huffington Post.

Further information on ‘Hazard’ can be found on her website at: https://www.hazardone.co.uk/

She is available for bookings.