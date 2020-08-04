A WRITER, who works in York, has won a national competition to write an audio drama based on the Battle of Britain.
Matthew Wignall, from Cumbria, has won the competition organised by the RAF Benevolent Fund.
It was launched to commemorate the 80th anniversary of one of the most important battles of the Second World War.
Mr Wignall, who works in York as a support worker for adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs, said: “I feel very flattered and very honoured to have my play chosen.
“With my play I wanted to explore how the past is always with us and not only shapes the world we live in but can also inspire us to confront and overcome our own struggles.”
The writer’s audio drama will be a bonus episode of the Fund’s second series of the ‘All Stations’ podcast.
This series focusses entirely on the history of the Battle of Britain and features contributions from a number of military historians and authors.
The ‘All Stations’ podcast is available on all podcast providers and on the Fund’s website at: rafbf.org/podcast