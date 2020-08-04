YORK Brewery has unveiled a new look for its flagship beer, Guzzler, strengthening its “pride and association,” with the historic city.
With people returning to pubs following the lifting of pandemic lockdown restrictions, the brewery has created a new look for the 3.6% ABV Guzzler, which features one of York’s most iconic landmarks.
Its pump clip, and subsequently the labels on the 500ml bottles later this year, will display an image of Micklegate Bar, the historic gates to the city of York, alongside patterned textures inspired by the Viking movement, which is synonymous with the city’s history.
A light, session pale ale brewed with Slovenian Celeia hops and layered with pale malt characters, Guzzler is York Brewery’s most popular cask beer.
Masham-based Black Sheep Brewery acquired York Brewery in December 2018, including its brands and four of its outlets, rescuing the business from administration and saving its famous beers including Guzzler.
Rob Theakston, managing director of Black Sheep Brewery, said: “We’re keen to build on the legacy of York Brewery and the popularity of Guzzler with a new look that shows off its proud association with our world-famous city.”