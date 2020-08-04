PizzaExpress has said it could close around 67 of its UK restaurants, with up to 1,100 jobs at risk, as part of a major restructuring plan.
The chain said it is planning to a launch a voluntary arrangement in the near future in a bid to push down its rents amid a 'significantly more challenging environment' after the coronavirus pandemic.
The restaurant chain has two stores in York city centre in Museum Street and St Sampson's Square and one at the Designer Outlet.
The outcome has 'yet to be decided' Pizza Express said, but it may end in the closure of 15 per cent of its 559 restaurants in the UK, affecting 1,100 staff.
The company added: "This decision is a very difficult one' however, against the current unprecedented backdrop, Pizza Express believes reducing the state of its estate will help it to protect 9,000 jobs.'