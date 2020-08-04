A BREWERY near York is celebrating after it scooped an award in an online competition for one of its beers.
Shipton-by-Beningbrough-based Treboom Brewery's Trommel won a gold award at the 'Digital Beer Awards 2020' in the North East region Premium Lager and Pilsners category.
The Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) hosted the awards - the UK's first ever online beer competition - last month.
Open to all British independent breweries, the competition aimed to find the best independent craft beer in bottle or can via live video judging sessions led by experienced judges and beer sommeliers.
More than 490 beers were entered covering a range of beer styles.
Treboom Brewery co-founder, Jane Blackman, said: "We are thrilled with the award.
"Our cans of Trommel are becoming extremely popular, we completely sold out over lockdown and have had to increase production to keep up with demand."
At 5.1 per cent ABV, Trommel is brewed in the style of a German Kolsch lager. It has a juicy fresh flavour, with a good level of acidity and some brioche notes giving it a really lovely body.