VISITORS to St Helen's Square in York city centre have been delighted by this beautiful flower installation, created around the entrance to The Ivy restaurant.
The brasserie commissioned Yorkshire florist, Helen James, to decorate its façade with a display of colourful and eye-catching blooms, inspired by the white Yorkshire rose and the York flag, to mark Yorkshire Day at the weekend.
A spokeswoman said its Yorkshire day celebrations will continue throughout August, with the bar team having created a limited-edition cocktail trio available through the month.
"Bespoke cocktails will include three Yorkshire-based concoctions for guests to enjoy," she said.
"The Yorkshire Rose cocktail (£9.50) is a combination of Slingsby Dry Gin, Briottet rose liqueur, lychee and lemon juice; whilst the Slingsby Gin classic G&T (£10.50) is a refreshing classic gin and tonic garnished with blueberries and a grapefruit twist. Finally, the Rhubarb & Raspberry G&G (£11.00) is a delicious creation of Slingsby Rhubarb Gin, Chambord Black Raspberry liqueur and FeverTree ginger ale."
She said the restaurant was also taking part in the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out initiative this August, with half price off all food and soft drinks up to the value of £10 per person every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, on all menus, with a new bespoke set menu available.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment