YORK’S Bishopthorpe Road is due to fully reopen today (Tuesday).
Emergency traffic measures - comprising a southbound closure of Bishopthorpe Road near the parade of shops - were introduced earlier this year to keep pedestrians safe and socially distanced during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
But the road is set to reopen to two-way traffic today.
Barriers and signs were still in place at 8am this morning.
Some motorists have slated the emergency traffic measures , claiming it has caused additional congestion and pollution on the diversionary route via Nunnery Lane and Blossom Street.
Last Thursday, City of York Council said it had been constantly reviewing the measures to take into account changing national guidance and York’s local recovery.
“Whilst the restriction helped with meeting the objectives for social distancing, a gradual increase in traffic has caused a number of local issues, including increased congestion and unofficial diversions through side streets,” said a spokesperson.
“This is likely to be made worse during the additional gas works planned at the junction of Blossom Street and Nunnery Lane, due later in August.
“Therefore, Bishopthorpe Road will now be fully open from August 4 - once the Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) ends - subject to the restrictions which were in place before temporary measures were implemented.”
Please note: From this morning, Bishopthorpe Rd will re-open to two way traffic. Service 11 will return to its normal route serving stops on Nunnery Ln and Bishopthorpe Rd.
