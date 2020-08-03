YORK City fans wanting to find out more about the history of their beloved club can listen in to a regular podcast produced by York Hospital Radio.
A spokesman said ‘Hospital ball’ features interviews with former York City players and managers, and is presented by passionate York City fan and hospital radio commentator Dan Tait.
"Previous guests on the podcast include York City legends Jon Parkin, Dean Kiely, and Richard Cresswell, and BBC ‘Match of the Day’ commentator Guy Mowbray, who is from York," he said.
"The podcast currently averages 400 listeners per episode and has totalled over 6,500 since launching last November."
He said Hospital Radio was a registered charity broadcasting to patients in York Hospital 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and was run entirely by volunteers.
Dan Tait said the radio originally grew out of producing football commentaries from Bootham Crescent,and football had been a central part of its output throughout its history for nearly 60 years.
"Doing in-depth interviews with former York City stars seemed like a natural progression for us, and I am delighted that the podcasts are growing in popularity," he said.
“We have exciting plans to do special standalone episodes, including events, and a new series scheduled for release in August."
The spokesman said the radio station was offering the chance to sponsor the podcast and any organisation interested in learning more could email outside.broadcasts@yorkhospitalradio.com
"The Hospital Ball podcast is available on spotify, apple and podbean, and also has over 400 followers on twitter. Find it at https://hospitalball.podbean.com," he added.