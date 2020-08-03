CYCLING campaigners have urged City of York Council to create segregated cycle lanes and use road closures to make cycling safer.

And they warned if the council does not act fast - it could miss out on hundreds of thousands of pounds in Government funding.

Protesters cycled from the council's headquarters at West Offices to York Minster today, Monday, as part of their call for action.

York Cycle Campaign also wrote to the council warning the city could lose out on £850,000 Government money for walking and cycling if it fails to meet criteria - including that schemes need to be "ambitious" and rolled out quickly.

The letter highlights the reversal of the partial closure of Bishopthorpe Road to create more space for walkers and cyclists. And it says other plans - including a segregated cycle lane on Shipton Road and Bootham and more bicycle parking in the city centre - have not yet been started.

The letter says: "People in York want to cycle but for many this isn't an option because it doesn't feel safe.

"A cycle route is only as good as its worst section, and the proposals being put forward by the council fail to tackle some of the most difficult and dangerous gaps in the cycle network such as the city centre bridges and narrow sections along major roads."

It calls for segregated routes to be created to link up villages, schools and the city centre.

Cllr Andy D'Agorne, executive member for transport, said: “We welcome contributions from residents on how to make York a more cycling friendly city. Both York Civic Trust and York Cycle Campaign have already helped to inform our thinking on how best to make use of this funding opportunity."

"The first round of funding has been used for the trial extension of the foot streets, and a number of other measures including cycle lanes on Shipton Road to be installed soon. The second phase presents us with an opportunity to fund further measures including new pedestrian crossing points as well as a completing the new cycle route from Rawcliffe to Bootham Bar along the A19.

"Council officers are working closely with the executive in developing proposals that meet the ambition and possibilities present in York.

“Throughout the pandemic we have sought to take advantage of the significant cultural and behavioural shift towards active and sustainable modes of travel with the introduction of several cycling and walking trials throughout the city.

"We are continuing to work on integrating cycling infrastructure within major developments over the coming years, to firmly establish cycling and walking at the heart of the York Central transport plan, as well as to develop substantially safer segregated cycle provision as part of the Station Front regeneration.”