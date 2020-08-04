POLICE expect to see a rise in burglaries linked to job losses, an increase in crime linked to alcohol and fear a spike in county lines activity following the relaxation of lockdown.
North Yorkshire Police saw a higher proportion of callouts to anti social behaviour and domestic violence incidents during lockdown, a City of York Council report says.
But the force expects future increases could be seen in crimes linked to people losing their jobs and safeguarding issues revealed when children go back to school in September.
A report for the health and wellbeing board about the long term impacts of the pandemic says: "Police and substance misuse services have both identified a risk of a spike in county lines activities, and locally, police and partners are preparing for an increase in safeguarding disclosures as schools go back, alcohol consumption when pubs and clubs re-open, and acquisitive crime linked to job losses."
And substance misuse services reported a change in the types of substance being used and fears that when lockdown is relaxed there could be "a spike in accidental overdose as individuals tolerance levels will have dropped," the report says.