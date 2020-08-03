A LEARNER driver's overtaking manoeuvre put a 75-year-old woman in hospital for five months, York Crown Court heard.

Taylor Mould's action on a country road also permanently changed the life of an 81-year-old driver.

Ashleigh Metcalfe, prosecuting, said the teenager, then 17, crashed head-on into the two women's car as they drove to York for a shopping trip on November 29.

He crossed no overtaking lines, was uninsured and was driving alone, despite not having passed his driving test.

Mould, now 18, of Ramsey Street, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without a full licence and without insurance.

He was jailed for 14 months, banned from driving for 31 months and ordered to take an extended driving test.

For him, David Camidge said "He is appalled by the consequences of the action he took that day."

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said: "Young men in cars need to know that they have control of a lethal weapon."

In personal statements, both women said their lives had been turned upside down and totally changed by the crash.

Ms Metcalfe said they were driving along Seamer Moor Lane near Scarborough in the morning of November 29.

The road has several dips where ongoing traffic cannot be seen and therefore has double white lines.

As the 81-year-old woman drove at about 40mph out of one dip, Mould's car came "flying over the hump" on their side of the road.

It was going so fast it would have been airborne, said the barrister.

"Neither vehicle had time to take evasive action", she said.

Mould's overtaking manoeuvre "was a deliberate decision to ignore the road markings," she said.

The two vehicles crashed head-on and although the air bags inflated in the women's car, both were injured.

Mould mouthed "I'm sorry" at the 81-year-old woman at least twice as he sat in the driver's seat immediately after the crash.

The 75-year-old woman suffered many broken bones and had to undergo several operations in the months after the crash.

Doctors assessed that it would be highly unlikely that she would ever be as mobile as she had been before the crash.

In her statement the older woman said she had had to have a hospital bed installed at her home for some weeks after her return home and sleep downstairs.

She has difficulty walking any but the shortest of distances and feels very anxious when on her own.

The 81-year-old woman said she had had to give up her work with the local food bank and homeless centre and her social commitments to care for her friend 24 hours' a day. Her friend also receives help from carers coming into the house.

Mr Camidge handed in a letter from Mould and said he apologised again to both women.

He worked part time at a call centre.

