SIX police officers were assaulted in the line of duty in four separate incidents across East Yorkshire and Hull over the weekend.
Humberside Deputy Chief Constable Chris Rowley said some of the officers had been bitten and hit in the face
“Our officers and staff come to work to protect people and keep you safe and I want to make it absolutely clear that we will not tolerate them being attacked just for doing their job," he said.
“Anyone who thinks they can get away with assaulting emergency services workers should think again. We will always look to take action and seek prosecution for those individuals who commit such offences.”
Amongst the incidents was one in Bridlington, where a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer as he was being arrested on suspicion of breaching bail conditions.
