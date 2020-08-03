POLICE are looking for the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa who failed to stop after an accident near the entrance to York Hospital.
North Yorkshire Police said a three vehicle collision happened in Wigginton Road at about 5.15pm last Friday.
"Three vehicles were involved – a black VW Golf, a black Hyundai Amica and a white Vauxhall Corsa which failed to stop at the scene," said a spokesperson. "Fortunately, there were no injuries.
"We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, any dashcam footage or anyone who recalls seeing the white Vauxhall Corsa after the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about the driver of the white Vauxhall Corsa.
"If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12200131225."
Comments are closed on this article.