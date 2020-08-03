A JOGGER has been slapped on the bottom as she ran past a group of youths.
North Yorkshire Police said the sexual assault happened in Selby and involved a group of five or six teenagers on bicycles who were near the hairdresser’s on Barff Lane.
"A woman was slapped on the bottom by one of the group as she jogged past," said a spokesperson.
"The suspect is described as a white boy, around 13 years old, on a grey bicycle. He was wearing a grey top and had short fair hair. The incident happened at 7.45pm on July 22."
Anyone with information should phone 101 and ask for Deborah Worth, email deborah.worth@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ref number 12200125478.
