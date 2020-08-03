ANOTHER case of coronavirus has been confirmed in York - while a country area on the city's doorstep has now gone 26 days without a single new confirmed case.
Public Health England said today that a total of 926 cases has been confirmed in the City of York Council area, up one from yesterday.
But the number in the Ryedale District Council area remained at 135, the number it has been since its last case was confirmed on July 8. York's figure on July 8 was 902.
Ryedale's figures are in stark contrast to parts of West Yorkshire which have seen restrictions tightened in the wake of soaring numbers of Covid-19 cases, and mean it is near the top of a national league table for going the longest spell without a new case.
However, the figures only relate to confirmed cases and do not mean Ryedale has necessarily been completely free of coronavirus: someone may have had the disease but without it being detected – either because they were ill and did not get tested or because they had no symptoms and so were unaware they even had Covid-19.
Meanwhile, the North Yorkshire County Council area had four additional cases confirmed today, taking the total number to 2,582, but the number of cases in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area remained constant at 1,656.