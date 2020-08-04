YORK is the greenest city in the UK, according to a new study.

The report into people’s lifestyles put York at the top of the list - beating 27 other cities across Britain.

The study, by musicMagpie, the technology website, asked people about people’s eco-friendly habits, including their tendency to buy refurbished items, recycling rates, methods of travel – and even time spent in the shower.

The survey asked 2,286 adults on different aspects of sustainability, with York coming out on top and scoring 270 points.

According to the study, the city came first in several areas, including the number of people who shop in zero plastic supermarkets, and the number of people who eat home-grown fruit and vegetables.

But the city fared less well on recycling technology – only 69 per cent either recycle their old tech or get it refurbished to save throwing it away, the joint lowest with Birmingham.

Liam Howley, chief marketing officer at musicMagpie, said: “We all want to do our bit to help the environment, but some things are easier than others. It’s interesting to see certain cities such as York are definitely doing more than others, but at the same time nobody truly reigns supreme.

“There is so much we can each take responsibility for to become more sustainable, and a lot of it is easier than you think.”

Last year, City of York Council announced that it would recruit two new officers to tackle climate change in the city.

And the local authority also carried out a review of recycling services, said it would plant more trees and put more money towards maintaining electric vehicle charging points as part of its work to be more environmentally friendly.

The council has declared a climate emergency and is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

Plans to meet the target include putting £54,000 towards creating a lead-carbon reduction officer and £50,000 for more tree planting and better tree maintenance.

Speaking last year, leader of The Green party, Cllr Andy D’Agorne, said: "York has a proud history of taking action, and this declaration means that hard choices must be made in order to make significant year-on-year reductions for CO2 emissions.

“Alongside these decisions come opportunities for job creation in the renewables and insulation sector, and for reduced energy costs.”

Last month Tockwith with Wilstrop Parish Council joined much bigger authorities in agreeing to declare a national climate emergency at its first meeting held online because of the pandemic.

Arnold Warneken, a local Green campaigner and a parish councillor, said there are many opportunities for the area to run its affairs more sustainably, and also inspire residents to make changes.