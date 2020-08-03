RESIDENTS parking permits are set to be overhauled - with a new online system and virtual permits launched.
And Piccadilly Car Park could be renamed Coppergate Centre car park - with its opening hours extended until 8pm.
Cllr Andy D'Agorne will discuss the changes at a meeting next week.
The new online portal is due to go live in December following delays caused by the coronavirus crisis.
Telephone and face to face support will be available to help residents who are not able to use the online system.
And a council spokesperson said changing the name of Piccadilly Car park will "provide a better and unique identity to this key council asset".
Cllr D’Agorne said: “The introduction of this new system will offer customers more flexibility in how they can use council services, with permits being secured and paid for online.
"We will continue to ensure that those without online access are still catered for, whilst working to increase the efficiency of the range of parking services on offer across the city.”
The meeting takes place on August 11 at 9.30am and can be watched live on Youtube.