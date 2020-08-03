THE National Railway Museum in York is sold out for when it opens its doors tomorrow for the first time since March 17.
A spokesman said that two weeks after advance tickets were released, more than 6,000 people had booked to visit the museum.
He said one third of planned visits were from York and Yorkshire, with the remainder from other parts of the country, supporting the trend for ‘staycations’ and UK-based holidays.
"The third largest region for bookings is London and the South East, suggesting a rise in holidaymakers willing to travel further to visit the museum and the city," he said.
"To visit the museum, people are being asked to observe social distancing, wear a facemask and book online in advance. Tickets and entry to the museum are free, although visitors can also make a donation."
Director Judith McNicol said it was fantastic to be able to welcome visitors back, adding:”The early booking figures have been really positive."
*To book a free advance ticket, visit the museum website: www.railwaymuseum.org.uk
