THE top 10 most-spotted species of animals have been revealed - following Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s first creature count survey.

But the charity - which manages Askham Bog - says the results reveal that the city’s wildlife is under threat.

The 24-hour survey saw Yorkshire residents count species they spotted between midday on June 20 and June 21.

Results revealed two per cent of the UK’s 70,000 species were seen - with the majority of the 4,500 people participating in the count from York as well as Leeds and Sheffield.

The blackbird was the most commonly spotted creature, followed by woodpigeons, house sparrows, marmalade hoverflies, dunnocks, the common rough woodlouse, goldfinches, garden snails, collared doves and robins.

“There is no doubt that Yorkshire’s amazing wildlife is in trouble, threatened on all sides by the climate emergency, rapid urbanisation, intensive agriculture methods and more,” said Rachael Bice, CEO of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

“That is why we have used the results of the Great Yorkshire Creature Count to launch our Wildlife Recovery Fund.

“We know that people across Yorkshire are worried about the state of nature and want to help wildlife, and by donating to the fund you will aid us in the fight to help wildlife recover.”

The 2019 State of Nature Report found that 15 per cent of UK species are now classed as at-risk of extinction.

A spokesperson for the trust said gardens, yards, balconies of potted plants, and window boxes filled with flowers are “vital lifelines” for wildlife – with all the gardens in the UK adding up to create more green space than all of Great Britain’s nature reserves combined.

Ms Bice added: “We want to create wild corridors for wildlife to be able to move about freely and safely, and we absolutely can’t do that without everyone in Yorkshire looking out for the wildlife on their doorsteps and helping us to create safe, joined-up greener spaces.”