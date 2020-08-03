A FATHER is set to run a marathon next month to raise money for a charity close to his heart - after his daughter was diagnosed with epilepsy.

Adam Simpson, from Malton, North Yorkshire, is running 26 miles from the Yorkshire Coast to Malton on September 12 to raise money for the Young Epilepsy Charity.

Adam said that his seven-year-old daughter, Ashleigh Simpson, was diagnosed with epilepsy in March this year.

He said: “She started having seizures in August 2019.

“This was an extremely worrying time for us as a family.

"I had already entered the now cancelled Great North Run, to support York Mind. But once I knew my place and fundraising was secure until the 2021 event, I decided to do something for the Young Epilepsy Charity to help support children like my daughter and the families whose children are also affected by epilepsy.

“The Young Epilepsy Charity exists to create a society where children and young people with epilepsy are enabled to thrive and fulfil their potential. A society in which their voices are respected, and their ambitions realised.”

Adam said he is completing the run with a friend, Reverend Joe Kinsella.

Swinton Technology, where Adam works, said: “The support Joe has offered has been truly overwhelming.

“The finishing line will be at the Malton and Norton RUFC club where a barbecue will take place to celebrate Adam and Joe’s achievement and raise some further money for a great cause. At a time of global crisis and sadness, to have an opportunity to support great guys is the least we can do.”

To donate, visit. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adam-simpson15