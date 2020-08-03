A “LOVELORN” dog walker stalked a woman for two years after a street encounter during which they exchanged the time of day, York Magistrates Court heard.
Married man David Cooper, 57, admitted sending the woman notes including a valentine and regularly visiting the street where she lives.
District judge Adrian Lower told him: “I note that your behaviour was not threatening, not abusive, not aggressive, it was rather lovelorn. But she didn't want any of this."
The woman had eventually had to go to police because she couldn't cope with it any more.
Cooper, of James Backhouse Place, Acomb, pleaded guilty to stalking. He was given a 30-month community order with 40 days' rehabilitation activities and 120 hours' unpaid work.
He was also banned from contacting the woman directly or indirectly or going to her home street indefinitely under a restraining order and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and an £85 statutory surcharge.
Defence solicitor Adam Henry said Cooper now accepted the woman wasn't interested in him.
His actions may have been the result of ongoing mental health problems and pressure from family commitments.
