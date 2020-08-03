A FOOTBRIDGE in York has been lifted back into place after it was removed for repairs.
The Blue Bridge over the River Foss was lifted out by crane on June 23 for works including general painting and repairs to the parapet railings, the removal of old paintwork and steelwork repairs.
City of York Council expected the work to take up to eight weeks to complete - and a temporary bridge was put in place while the repairs were carried out.
But today the bridge was lifted back into place by crane.
Speaking in June, Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, said it was the first time the Blue Bridge parapets and railings had been refurbished in about 20 years.