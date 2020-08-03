TWO vandals have climbed scaffolding at York Minster and damaged the historic masonry, including a gargoyle which they knocked to the ground.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at the grade 1 listed cathedral in the early hours of last Friday.

A spokesman said the suspects entered the West End Gardens and used ladders to climb the scaffolding of the North West Tower.

"They threw items from the scaffolding area then continued onto the roof, causing damage to property including removing access doors to the tower," he said.

"Police believe they threw a small entrance door off the roof which has hit a gargoyle, breaking the masonry causing the gargoyle to fall to the ground.

"Officers believe some video footage may have been shared online and are asking anyone who has seen it to get in touch.

"CCTV shows that at 4.55am, both men climbed down from the scaffolding, and one appeared to be videoing the gargoyle on the ground before leaving the scene, climbing over the locked fence and headed in the direction of Ogleforth at 5am."

He said police were requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, in particular information about possible sightings of both men involved and any online footage which may have been shared by those involved.

One man is described is white, wearing a black tracksuit with a blue baseball cap, black trainers with a white sole. He is in his late teens or early twenties.

The second man is described as white, wearing a dark hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers with white socks and is a similar age to the first.

Anyone with information should phone 101, select option 2, and ask for Claire-Louise Viney, email PC Viney at claire.viney@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12200130805.