A CHARITY set up in memory of a young man who “shined like a star” is continuing to inspire fellow students five years after his death.

Liam Miller, from Terrington, died following a stabbing attack on July 27, 2015, in York, aged 20.

A former pupil at Malton School, Liam studied music and art at York College before going to university in Liverpool to study graphic design.

Liam was also a talented guitarist and played in local band Nocebo.

LIAM (Liam, laughter, inspiration, art and music) was set up with the support of Liam’s dad, Pete, brother Jamie and sister Natalie, in the February of the following year.

Through a variety of fundraising events and donations from supporters and friends the charity has raised in excess of £50,000.

Ian Hughes, founder and treasurer of LIAM, said: “The main regular source of funding has been from the music nights held at LIAM’s Acoustic Club at Terrington village hall, which, up until the current coronavirus crisis, had been really well received and appreciated by the artistes and audience alike.

“Since all our live fundraising gigs at the club have been postponed due to the crisis, we have managed, with the help of some amazing musicians, to transfer our efforts into live streaming gigs on the internet with donations through a virtual tip jar.

“This has enabled us to help some musicians and also carry on with a limited amount of fundraising, but we are all looking forward to the day when we can get back to hosting live gigs with an enthusiastic audience.”

About £10,000 has been given out in grants to qualifying applicants, enabling a variety of students of art or music to develop their talents in their chosen field.

The grants from LIAM have helped towards purchasing necessary equipment, booking recording time in professional studios and even travel abroad as part of course work.

The LIAM charity also awards two annual financial prizes at York College.

Ian said: “The trustees and family of LIAM are absolutely thrilled at the way the charity has grown.

“We are so pleased that we are able to help some really outstanding young talent and

this in turn has given great comfort to Liam’s family and friends.

“On behalf of the charity, can I personally thank all the supporters, fundraisers and our fabulous musicians who have enabled the charity to achieve our aims.”

Liam’s sister, Natalie, said: “The last five years have passed by so quickly, and Liam is never far from our thoughts.

“The charity has given us all something to focus on and as a family we would like to thank all of the LIAM trustees and our friends and family for their continued support.

“We really do appreciate the efforts of everyone who has donated, fundraised on our behalf or attended any of our events.

“We’re sure Liam would have been very proud of what we have achieved so far and all of the people we have helped along the way.

“We hope we can keep supporting young people for many years to come.”

One of Liam’s friends, Peter Westlund, said: “Liam was one of the first people I was in a proper band with.

“He was incredibly talented and he kept me on my toes with my own guitar ability, he was a fantastic musician and artist.”

Peter added: “The years I spent being in a band with him were some of the best years of my life.

“To this day, no one has been able to make me laugh as much as he did.”

Peter said: “He was so much fun and we always had such a great time when we were together.

“Everyone he spoke to, he made them smile, and I was always proud to call him my friend. He shined like a star. I miss him dreadfully.”

For more information about the charity set up in Liam’s memory, go to doingitforliam.co.uk or donate at justgiving.com/l-i-a-m