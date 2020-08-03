POLICE in York are appealing for information after a man’s jaw was broken in two places during an assault.
It happened in Clifford Street, York, near the junction of King Street just after 11.30pm on Saturday night.
The victim, a 24-year-old man, was punched in the face by another man who then left the scene along with a second man.
Two men aged 19 and 20, were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released while under investigation.
The force said: "The victim was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery to his broken jaw.
"There were a number of people in the area at the time of the assault. Officers are "appealing to those people to come forward.
"If you were in the Clifford Street, King Street or Coppergate area of York at around 11.30pm on Saturday night, and either witnessed the assault or the events leading up to it or afterwards, including anyone who saw people running from the scene, please contact the police."
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.