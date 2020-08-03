A TEENAGER has died after getting into difficulty whilst swimming in the River Wharfe near Grassington, North Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called to reports of an 18-year-old man in the water at Linton Falls, on Friday evening.
Fourteen police officers, paramedics and firefighters were involved in the operation.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson: "Members of the public were reported to be attempting to move the man to safety and providing lifesaving assistance.
"Officers arrived at the scene at 7.55pm and a local Police Community Support Officer provided CPR until Yorkshire Ambulance paramedics arrived shortly after.
"Despite the efforts of the emergency services at the scene, the man sadly died."
Rescue teams attempted to resuscitate the teenager, from Bradford, but he died at the scene, the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA) said.
Martyn Hughes, a watch manager with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted:"Despite frantic efforts by many, we were unable to save the young man.
Thoughts very much with family & friends Sadly another water-related death at one of our natural beauty spots."
There are now renewed warnings about the dangers of swimming in rivers.
In a Facebook post, Grassington Fire Station said: "The falls and river at Grassington through to Linton and Burnsall is beautiful, it can be tempting on hot days to take a dip, but please beware of the hidden dangers in moving cold water."