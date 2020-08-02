THERE has been one new case of Covid-19 recorded in the City of York Council area, latest figures have confirmed.
Figures released today (Sunday) by Public Health England show that the total number of confirmed cases in the City of York Council area is now 925.
There have been three new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 2,578.
While in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, the total number of cases is 1,656.
