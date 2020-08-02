THE latest figures from NHS England show that there have been no further coronavirus-related deaths recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The figures show that the total number of Covid-19-related fatalities within the trust up to 4pm yesterday (Saturday) remains at 214, the same as it has been since June 18.
The trust operates York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital.
It said that nationwide, a further five people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,347.
Patients were aged between 52 and 86-years-old. All had known underlying health conditions
Comments are closed on this article.