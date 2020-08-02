A YOUNG teenager who launched her own clothes company during lockdown has been nominated for a Community Pride award.

Molly Jennings, 14, has been nominated for the Spirit of Youth award.

The youngster decided to take on a new venture to pass the time after schools closed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Molly, who has a love for fashion, was feeling a bit down at the start of the lockdown and wanted to make use of her time.

The Joseph Rowntree school student decided that she would set up a fashion company for teenage girls.

She started out by studying the fashion industry and listening to online talks for advice from top female entrepreneurs.

A ‘business loan’ from her grandad helped her with the start-up, which was followed by building her own website called MollyDolly and sourcing outfits from a wholesaler.

MollyDolly now receives an order most days from areas all over the UK. Girls that she has never met have been in contact with Molly saying how brilliant they think her story is, how they love the clothes and asking for advice on setting up their own businesses.

The youngster is now hoping that her summer collection sells out so she can afford to work on her autumn/winter collection. She also intends to give a percentage of her profits to a charity for children’s rights and equality for girls.

Molly was nominated for the award by her mum, Denise Jennings. She said: “Throughout this process Molly has totally transformed and seems so much happier and more positive.

“I am so proud that she turned a really difficult time into something so positive.

“One of the things I am most proud of is that Molly had thought to give something back.”

As well as the Spirit of Youth, there will also be prizes for Volunteer of the Year, Sporting Hero, Good Neighbour of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Best Community Project, School of the Year, Person of the Year, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Public Sector Hero and and Health Service Hero.

