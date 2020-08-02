A NORTH Yorkshire hospice has announced that it will reopen six of its charity shops later this month.
Saint Catherine’s has revealed that all 11 shops across the local area will be open again by August 19.
Shops in Driffield, Victoria Road and Falsgrave, in Scarborough, and Whitby will be open from Thursday August 6, the Pickering shop will reopen from Wednesday August 12 and the Helmsley shop will reopen from Wednesday August 19.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: “We can’t wait to open our next six shops and welcome back customers across the whole area covered by Saint Catherine’s.
“Our first phase of reopening has gone really well thanks to all the hard work.”
The shops will be open from Wednesday to Saturday, 10.30am to 3.30pm, and will be able to accept donated goods.
Donated items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being available for sale.
The shops have undergone changes and rigorous checks to ensure they are ‘Covid safe’ and comply with Government guidance, with social distancing measures in place and PPE provided for staff and volunteers.