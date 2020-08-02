MOVIE lovers have been enjoying family favourites and blockbuster films at a drive-in cinema in York.
Daisy Dukes Drive-In Cinema arrived on Knavesmire on Friday for the three-day event.
Grease, Rocketman and 28 Days Later were shown on Friday, while Mamma Mia, Bohemian Rhapsody and Pulp Fiction were screened yesterday (Saturday).
Today, The Greatest Showman, A Star Is Born and Joker will be shown.
Kane Ayton, operations manager, said: "There's a handful of tickets left for each, but be quick as capacity is strictly limited."
The films are being shown on large LED screens with the sound transmitted to the audience’s car radios.
Interaction between staff and customers is being kept to a minimum.
Tickets must be booked in advance via the company’s webpage and every car’s registration number checked on arrival.
Cars are parked at least two metres apart, with the organisers expecting people to remain within their cars during the screenings unless accessing the toilet facilities.
